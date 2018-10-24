Reiger Park school wants to move past sex scandal

The school’s former headmaster resigned in January after videos and pictures emerged of him having school sex with girls in his office.

JOHANNESBURG - The acting principal at Reiger Park Secondary School Raymond Tekana says they are trying to move on from a sex scandal that rocked the school earlier this year.

Three other teachers were also allegedly involved.

“After the incident, we beefed up security and extra block patrollers. I am confident that exams will go well.”

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga paid a surprise visit to the school on Tuesday to wish grade 12 pupils well on their final exams.

Motshekga said her department chose to visit Reiger Park Secondary School because it’s one of the best-run institutions in Gauteng.

Motshekga added that she was happy with the security measures taken by schools during matric exams.

