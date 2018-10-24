Reiger Park school wants to move past sex scandal
The school’s former headmaster resigned in January after videos and pictures emerged of him having school sex with girls in his office.
JOHANNESBURG - The acting principal at Reiger Park Secondary School Raymond Tekana says they are trying to move on from a sex scandal that rocked the school earlier this year.
The school’s former headmaster resigned in January after videos and pictures emerged of him having sex with school girls in his office.
Three other teachers were also allegedly involved.
“After the incident, we beefed up security and extra block patrollers. I am confident that exams will go well.”
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga paid a surprise visit to the school on Tuesday to wish grade 12 pupils well on their final exams.
Motshekga said her department chose to visit Reiger Park Secondary School because it’s one of the best-run institutions in Gauteng.
Motshekga added that she was happy with the security measures taken by schools during matric exams.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Tables turn on Shivambu as MPs chant 'pay back the money'
-
Associating black people to VBS scandal is an insult, says Gungubele
-
Ramaphosa on Zondo Commission: We’re going to clean up
-
VBS saga: DA Limpopo threatens legal action against Stan Mathabatha
-
R200m spent on Sars IT infrastructure a ‘waste of money’
-
GDE to visit Benoni school over beard dispute with Muslim pupil
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.