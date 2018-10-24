Popular Topics
#RandReport: Rand, bonds slump after budget disappoints

Investors remained skittish as Africa’s most industrialised economy struggles with ballooning debt that risks pushing its sovereign credit ratings deeper into ‘junk’ territory.

FILE: Picture: EWN.
FILE: Picture: EWN.
35 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The rand fell more than one percent and bonds slid on Wednesday after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivered a medium-term budget with wider deficit estimates and lower growth forecasts.

At 15.33 GMT, the rand traded at 14.4975 versus the dollar, 1.65% weaker on the day, compared to a close of 14.2625 in New York.

Government bonds were also weaker, with the yield on the benchmark instrument due in 2026 up 6.5 basis points at 9.230%.

Mboweni earlier delivered a bleak maiden budget, raising the deficit estimate for the 2018/19 fiscal year to 4% of GDP, while halving the growth forecast for this year to 0.7%.

“The budget deficit erased the confidence of the market and the rand sold off quite sharply. The rand remains on the defensive,” said ETM economist Halen Bothma.

Investors remained skittish as Africa’s most industrialised economy struggles with ballooning debt that risks pushing its sovereign credit ratings deeper into “junk” territory.

Rating’s agency Moody’s is expected to update its assessment this week. Moody’s is the last of the top three rating agencies to have Pretoria’s debt at investment grade.

In equities, the all share index fell 0.57% to 50,877 points while the blue-chip top 40 index was 0.75% lower at 44,669 points.

Naspers fell 3.96% to R2,575 after Tencent Holdings, in which it has a 31% shareholding, closed 0.75% lower on reports that Chinese authorities have halted issuing gaming licences.

The gold index fell 1.45% as prices slipped on a firmer dollar.

