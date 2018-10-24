#RandReport: Rand, bonds slump after budget disappoints
Investors remained skittish as Africa’s most industrialised economy struggles with ballooning debt that risks pushing its sovereign credit ratings deeper into ‘junk’ territory.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand fell more than one percent and bonds slid on Wednesday after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivered a medium-term budget with wider deficit estimates and lower growth forecasts.
At 15.33 GMT, the rand traded at 14.4975 versus the dollar, 1.65% weaker on the day, compared to a close of 14.2625 in New York.
Government bonds were also weaker, with the yield on the benchmark instrument due in 2026 up 6.5 basis points at 9.230%.
Mboweni earlier delivered a bleak maiden budget, raising the deficit estimate for the 2018/19 fiscal year to 4% of GDP, while halving the growth forecast for this year to 0.7%.
“The budget deficit erased the confidence of the market and the rand sold off quite sharply. The rand remains on the defensive,” said ETM economist Halen Bothma.
Investors remained skittish as Africa’s most industrialised economy struggles with ballooning debt that risks pushing its sovereign credit ratings deeper into “junk” territory.
Rating’s agency Moody’s is expected to update its assessment this week. Moody’s is the last of the top three rating agencies to have Pretoria’s debt at investment grade.
In equities, the all share index fell 0.57% to 50,877 points while the blue-chip top 40 index was 0.75% lower at 44,669 points.
Naspers fell 3.96% to R2,575 after Tencent Holdings, in which it has a 31% shareholding, closed 0.75% lower on reports that Chinese authorities have halted issuing gaming licences.
The gold index fell 1.45% as prices slipped on a firmer dollar.
Popular in Business
-
Tables turn on Shivambu as MPs chant 'pay back the money'
-
MTBPS 2018: Additions to the zero-rated items list
-
Ramaphosa on Zondo Commission: We’re going to clean up
-
Shoprite to pay SA customers for reusing plastic bags
-
Associating black people with VBS scandal is an insult, says Gungubele
-
Tito Mboweni announces further bailouts for SOEs
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.