Ramaphosa on Zondo Commission: We’re going to clean up
JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa says as the truth begins to emerge from the state capture commission, government is getting ready to clean up and deal with those who enabled the corruption.
Ramaphosa addressed a Heads of Mission Conference in Pretoria on Tuesday where he urged ambassadors to go sell South Africa to the world with the message that the country is open for business.
President Ramaphosa says he’s happy with the work of the state capture commission.
“And the Zondo Commission is doing its work wonderfully and I can assure you, we’re going to clean up. Clean up is what we’re going to do.”
He’s vowed that government will correct the wrongs of the past.
“We need to work to correct what has gone wrong in the past, people who’ve been involved in maleficent [acts] and wrongdoing need to be accountable.”
The state capture commission – which is chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo - has heard startling allegations about the Gupta family’s influence in key government departments and SOEs.
The first casualty from the commission was former Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene – who resigned after admitting to lying about his encounters with the controversial family.
