R200m spent on Sars IT infrastructure a ‘waste of money’

PRETORIA - The Nugent Commission of Inquiry has heard how the R200 million spent by Sars to asses and redesign its IT infrastructure was a waste of money because very little of the work has been implemented.

Gartner’s managing vice president Michael Lithgow admitted at the commission on Tuesday that Sars didn’t get value for money.

The consultancy firm was contracted in 2014 after Tom Moyane put a halt on the modernisation programme.

Lithgow defended the work his company did for Sars but blamed the turbulence within the organisation for failing to implement it.

He told retired Judge Robert Nugent that if a client does not implement the work, they will not gain value from it.

“Yes, my judgement is that as from March 2017 when I left, I have not seen evidence of large parts of that work having been implemented.”

The public hearings have now concluded.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)