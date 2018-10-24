Opposition parties offer mixed reaction to Tito Mboweni’s MTBPS
Opposition parties have flagged growing debt and a signal that the public-sector wage bill is out of control as concerns following the speech.
CAPE TOWN - There is a mixed reaction over Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS).
Economic Freedom Fighters deputy president Floyd Shivambu says he is concerned about what he calls the “warning shots” fired by Mboweni around the public-sector wage bill.
“But, you can already see that he’s suggesting that we reduce the size of the public sector, and we cannot afford that in South Africa.”
Democratic Alliance shadow minister of finance David Maynier says growing government debt is one of the country’s biggest problems, one that needs urgent attention.
“The Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement reveals a full-scale budget blow out... with national debt escalating and reaching a staggering level.”
Congress of the People leader Mosiua Lekota says the previous African National Congress administration is to blame for the country’s economic woes.
“All the money we owe has only be lodged between when [former President Jacob] Zuma took over in 2008 until now.”
Other parties, like the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania, say there’s nothing new in the statement compared to previous years.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
