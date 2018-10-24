Popular Topics
One dead, two injured after shooting in Pretoria West

Police say the suspect got into a fight with another man in Pretoria West on Tuesday, he pulled out a gun and shot him dead.

FILE: Picture: SAPS.
FILE: Picture: SAPS.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police are searching for a man who shot and killed one person and left two others wounded in the capital.

Police say the suspect got into a fight with another man in Pretoria West on Tuesday, he pulled out a gun and shot him dead.

When the community tried to corner him, he opened fire randomly, wounded two other men.

The pair is now fighting for their lives in a hospital.

“Pretoria West police are investigating a case of attempted murder and murder after the three people were shot on Tuesday. It’s alleged the suspect shot at the victims and further continued to shoot randomly,” says police spokesperson Constable Simon Chokoe.

