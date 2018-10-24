One dead, two injured after shooting in Pretoria West
Police say the suspect got into a fight with another man in Pretoria West on Tuesday, he pulled out a gun and shot him dead.
JOHANNESBURG - Police are searching for a man who shot and killed one person and left two others wounded in the capital.
Police say the suspect got into a fight with another man in Pretoria West on Tuesday, he pulled out a gun and shot him dead.
When the community tried to corner him, he opened fire randomly, wounded two other men.
The pair is now fighting for their lives in a hospital.
“Pretoria West police are investigating a case of attempted murder and murder after the three people were shot on Tuesday. It’s alleged the suspect shot at the victims and further continued to shoot randomly,” says police spokesperson Constable Simon Chokoe.
Popular in Local
-
Hip-hop veteran HHP has died
-
HHP’s family requests privacy
-
[WATCH] Family of HHP requests privacy following his death
-
Tables turn on Shivambu as MPs chant 'pay back the money'
-
UCT unveils world's first brick grown from human urine
-
R11bn in outstanding VAT refunds to help stimulate economy, says Mboweni
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.