Nick Jonas in 'no rush' to marry Priyanka Chopra

LONDON - Nick Jonas is in "no rush" to tie the knot with Priyanka Chopra, despite getting engaged just months after they started dating.

The 26-year-old singer was recently believed to have splashed out $6.6 million on a Beverly Hills mansion for himself and his fiancée - whom he popped the question to just a few months into their romance - but it has been claimed they won't be speeding up the marriage process, as they're taking their time to "enjoy the relationship" before their big day comes next year.

A source told Entertainment Tonight: "The couple is still planning their wedding for next year. Both of them are extremely busy, but are making time to enjoy the relationship and not rush anything more than they already have."

But it was also claimed earlier this month that Baywatch star Priyanka has already begun wedding planning for her nuptials.

An insider said at the time: ''Priyanka and Nick are ready to tie the knot sooner than later. The couple has had an accelerated relationship, and are very comfortable with one another.

''Priyanka has already been planning the wedding for a couple of months now and is excited to call Nick her husband one day.

''Priyanka and Nick are on the same page about wanting to get married earlier rather than later, and are telling friends it will most likely be next year.''

The 36-year-old actress hinted at the possibility of starting a family in the near future, after several of her friends including Duchess Meghan - who is expecting her first child with husband Prince Harry - are expecting children.

She said: "I just have a few of my friends who are having babies right now and I'm like, 'God I need to catch up!'"

And Chopra says their pledge to get married has brought them even closer together, saying they now feel more like ''family''.

She said: ''I'm excited. It's a very different feeling. I never realised that having a boyfriend and having a fiance are completely different.

''It just feels different. There's gravitas. You feel like family, which is just so different.''