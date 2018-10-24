Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium to host TKO final

The #TKO2018 final kick-off time and ticketing information will be communicated in due course.

JOHANNESBURG - The Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth will host the Telkom Knockout Cup final for the first time on 8 December.

Two of the eight clubs left in the competition will be competing for the R4 million prize money. The eight clubs are: Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, Maritzburg United, AmaZulu, SuperSport United, Bidvest Wits and Baroka FC

The #TKO2018 final kick-off time and ticketing information will be communicated in due course.

However, excitement is already building-up ahead of this event.

The Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium has hosted two domestic cup finals, both in 2015, but this is for the first time the Telkom Knockout final is contested at the venue.