Mzwandile Masina slams DA’s ‘frivolous & desperate' no confidence motion in him

The Ekurhuleni mayor will face his first motion of no confidence on Thursday since he became mayor over two years ago.

JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina has described the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s motion of no confidence in him as frivolous and desperate.

The DA says the motion is part of the public’s call for clean governance and better service delivery in the metro.

Masina is holding on to the mayoral chains with the help from the African National Congress’ coalition partners such as the African Independent Congress, the Patriotic Alliance, the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania and the Independent Ratepayers Association of SA.

While the DA says it’s consulting with smaller parties to support its motion, all of these parties have committed to support Masina on Thursday by voting against it.

The mayor says the DA is just being desperate.

“The motion that’s been submitted by the DA is desperate, frivolous and is an attempt on their part to destruct us as this coalition government.”

He says the DA wants him removed as mayor because the Ekurhuleni council passed a motion to expropriate unused private land where owners cannot be traced.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)