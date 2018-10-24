MyCiTi operator determined to keep services running amid illegal strike
Kidrogen says of 140 buses it's responsible for, only 20 are operational as a result of the industrial action.
CAPE TOWN - A MyCiTi operator is to get tough on employees taking part in an illegal strike.
The company is one of the four operators contracted by the City of Cape Town to help run the bus service.
Striking workers are demanding to be employed by the city in the hopes of better pay and benefits.
Kidrogen CEO Andile Peter is sure that more of the company's bus drivers will return to work in the coming days if they see they'll be protected.
Peter says most of the drivers on strike want to return to work, but they've been intimidated by other striking workers.
“We’ll continue to make sure our buses are on the road and we’ll do everything in our power to protect them. There’s going to be private security to assist with protection, but by Friday, we want to ensure we cover all our routes.”
Peter says he'll hire new drivers if he has to.
For now, those drivers who've failed to report for duty, have essentially been dismissed although disciplinary proceedings are underway.
But he says each case will be dealt with individually, and the company will be using video and photographic evidence in the proceedings.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
