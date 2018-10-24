Music industry mourns HHP, family & friends pay respects

Jabulani Tsambo, affectionally known as HHP, died on Wednesday with the circumstances surrounding his death unclear.

JOHANNESBURG - Music lovers and fans are in shock after the death of yet another music icon.

Tsambo had been battling depression for several years.

The 38-year-old's entertainment career spanned more than two decades.

HHP started his music career with a group called Verbal Assassins in 1997 before going solo and releasing the album Introduction in 1999.

Jabba, as he was also known, introduced a unique sound of hip-hop rapping in his home language Setswana and featuring isiZulu and Sesotho languages in other songs.

In 2004, he released O mang, a song that saw him receive instant success. However, HHP was reported to have tried to commit suicide a few times in 2015 as he continued to battle with depression.

After the death of SA rap icon Pro earlier this year, speaking to Talk Radio 702 HHP said: "It was really an honour for me to have shared those real last moments with him."

At the time of his death, Jabba was said to have been compiling a new album.

FAMILY & FRIENDS VISIT HHP’S HOME

Family and friends are gathering at the home of HHP in Randpark Ridge on Wednesday afternoon.

There was a deeply sad and sombre mood outside the home of HHP in Randpark Ridge as family and friends gathered to pay their respects.

A large number of cars lined the streets outside where neighbourhood security officials were seen directing traffic.

Those who know him say Jabba was a caring and loving man who always concerned himself with the lives of others.

It’s understood his parents and other family members are still travelling to his home from Mahikeng in the North West.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)