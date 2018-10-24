MTBPS: VAT-free sanitary pads announcement gets thumbs up from SA social media

In response to recommendations from a panel of experts investigating the effects of the VAT increase on low-income households, government has decided to zero-rate three more items from 1 April 2019.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans on Twitter have responded positively to the announcement by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni that sanitary pads will be VAT-free from next year.

In response to recommendations from a panel of experts investigating the effects of the VAT increase on low-income households, government has decided to zero-rate three more items from 1 April 2019 – white bread flour, cake flour and sanitary pads.

Mboweni says this will help ease the burden on impoverished women and girls who can't afford the necessity. This received applause from Parliament and beyond.

He also announced that free pads will be given to girls in need in schools around the country.

Great move to exclude VAT on sanitary pads #MTBPS2018 pic.twitter.com/l2T6iQG3tZ — KG (@kgmkhwanazi) October 24, 2018

Free access to sanitary pads to schools YES YES!! FINALLY!! #MTBPS2018 pic.twitter.com/Zb6Vr06SOt — Raye-Estelle (@Ms_Raye_Charles) October 24, 2018

SANITARY PADS WILL NO LONGER BE TAXED!! VAT HAS BEEN SCRAPPED OFF OUR PERIODS!! A VICTORY. #MTBPS2018 — Yolanda Dyantyi (@YoliShade) October 24, 2018

Some good news. From the 1st of April 2019, government will zero-rate Sanitary pads. We are one step closer to get the government to provide them for girls & women who can’t afford them. #MTBPS2018 — Karabo Mokgoko 🦄 (@Karabo_Mokgoko) October 24, 2018

Our minister of finance Tito Mboweni has announced Zero rating on sanitary pads



Our sister will have their dignity

✊🏾✊🏾#MTBPS2018 — Thadishe Pediguy🇿🇦 (@thadishe) October 24, 2018

Tito listened to the tweets 👏👏👏👏 zero rates on sanitary pads, bread flour, cake flour #MTBPS2018 — Clarence Watts SDB (@clarencesdb) October 24, 2018

Free Sanitary Pads at schools✊✊✊#MTBPS2018 — Sthape (@Thapelo_SM) October 24, 2018

No more VAT on sanitary pads. Well done Mr Minister. About bloody time #mtbps2018 — Allison MacDonald (@AllyMacDee) October 24, 2018

GOOD NEWS: No VAT on sanitary pads from 1 April, free pads to be distributed at poor schools. #MTBPS2018 Well done to all gender activists incl @pontsho_pilane @HealtheNews — Kerry Cullinan (@kerrycullinan11) October 24, 2018