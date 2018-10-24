Popular Topics
MTBPS: VAT-free sanitary pads announcement gets thumbs up from SA social media

In response to recommendations from a panel of experts investigating the effects of the VAT increase on low-income households, government has decided to zero-rate three more items from 1 April 2019.

Sanitary pads. Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN.
Sanitary pads. Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN.
22 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans on Twitter have responded positively to the announcement by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni that sanitary pads will be VAT-free from next year.

In response to recommendations from a panel of experts investigating the effects of the VAT increase on low-income households, government has decided to zero-rate three more items from 1 April 2019 – white bread flour, cake flour and sanitary pads.

Mboweni says this will help ease the burden on impoverished women and girls who can't afford the necessity. This received applause from Parliament and beyond.

He also announced that free pads will be given to girls in need in schools around the country.

