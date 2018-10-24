MTBPS 2018: Some relief for taxpayers
Treasury has agreed to add three more items to its zero-rated list - namely sanitary pads, white bread flour and cake flour.
CAPE TOWN - The Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement has continued to paint a grim picture of the state of the country’s finances.
But new Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has offered taxpayers a little relief.
He’s promising no additional increase in taxes - for now. That’s after government made an unpopular announcement during the tabling of the Budget in February – to increase the VAT rate for the first time in 24 years.
Treasury’s also agreed to add three more items to its zero-rated list - namely sanitary pads, white bread flour and cake flour - that will result in a R1.2 billion loss to the fiscus.
Despite revenue collection in 2017/18 coming in R800 million lower than estimated in the Budget – Mboweni’s promising to hold off on any further tax hikes.
In response to recommendations from a panel of experts investigating the effects of the VAT increase on low-income households, government has decided to zero-rate three more items from next April – white bread flour, cake flour and sanitary pads.
"Zero-rating these products targets low-income households and restores the dignity of our people," said Mboweni.
But Treasury is warning that sustaining the Road Accident Fund could require massive increases in the fuel levy over the next three years.
