Msimanga files urgent application over GladAfrica report

Mayor Solly Msimanga says he's opposing Moeketsi Mosola's application to block the report because he’s committed to a transparent investigation.

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga has filed court papers opposing an urgent application by Moeketsi Mosola to block a preliminary report into the alleged corruption at GladAfrica.

The embattled city manager wants the matter heard in the Labour Court on Thursday in a bid to stop the report from being handed out in council.

GladAfrica and the city have been at the centre of allegations of tender irregularities for the past two months following reports that the engineering company scored a R12 billion deal to provide the city with project management support.

Msimanga says he's opposing Mosola's application because he’s committed to a transparent investigation.

Mosola, however, claims the probe into his conduct is unlawful and wants it scrapped.

In August, the Tshwane Council instituted the probe into allegations of tender irregularities regarding the awarding of a multi-billion rand tender to engineering company GladAfrica.

Moeketsi now wants the courts to grant him an interdict to prevent the council from discussing the report.

Msimanga says this is surprising.

“This is a preliminary report that talks to a process that’s going to unfold. Therefore, it’s surprising that we have a situation where the same report can’t be tabled because there’s a possibility that the city manager wants to bring an interdict against the council.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)