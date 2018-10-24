Msimanga files urgent application over GladAfrica report
Mayor Solly Msimanga says he's opposing Moeketsi Mosola's application to block the report because he’s committed to a transparent investigation.
JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga has filed court papers opposing an urgent application by Moeketsi Mosola to block a preliminary report into the alleged corruption at GladAfrica.
The embattled city manager wants the matter heard in the Labour Court on Thursday in a bid to stop the report from being handed out in council.
GladAfrica and the city have been at the centre of allegations of tender irregularities for the past two months following reports that the engineering company scored a R12 billion deal to provide the city with project management support.
Msimanga says he's opposing Mosola's application because he’s committed to a transparent investigation.
Mosola, however, claims the probe into his conduct is unlawful and wants it scrapped.
In August, the Tshwane Council instituted the probe into allegations of tender irregularities regarding the awarding of a multi-billion rand tender to engineering company GladAfrica.
Moeketsi now wants the courts to grant him an interdict to prevent the council from discussing the report.
Msimanga says this is surprising.
“This is a preliminary report that talks to a process that’s going to unfold. Therefore, it’s surprising that we have a situation where the same report can’t be tabled because there’s a possibility that the city manager wants to bring an interdict against the council.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Tables turn on Shivambu as MPs chant 'pay back the money'
-
Shoprite to pay SA customers for reusing plastic bags
-
Will Patricia de Lille withdraw her resignation?
-
Associating black people with VBS scandal is an insult, says Gungubele
-
Ramaphosa on Zondo Commission: We’re going to clean up
-
'Isis-inspired group planned series of attacks in Durban'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.