Msimanga: E-tolls crippling economy & must be scrapped

KEMPTON PARK - The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa and Premier David Makhura to make good on their promise to scrap e-tolls.

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) is in the process of serving summonses on thousands of people and organisations who have failed to pay their e-tolls in a bid to recoup its debt which stands at millions of rands.

At the Gauteng State of the Province Address earlier this year, Makhura admitted that the e-toll system is not working.

Standing next to the N12 Highway close to an e-toll gantry in Kempton Park, Msimanga says e-tolls are crippling the economy and must be scrapped.

“This needs to come down, this needs to be stopped and we are calling on the president to make sure that we really bring this to an end.”

Msimanga has also accused Sanral of mismanaging funds and called for an investigation into the roads agency’s finances.

Msimanga insists there are other ways to pay for road maintenance instead of the current e-tolling system.

