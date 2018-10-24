Mokwena doubts Castro’s Soweto Derby involvement

Leonardo Castro, who has missed the last few weeks of action due to an ankle injury, was expected to rejoin full training on Monday but it's unclear if he's even in the country.

JOHANNESBURG - Orlando Pirates assistant coach Rulani Mokwena has cast doubt over Kaizer Chiefs striker Leonardo Castro being involved in this weekend’s Soweto Derby.

Having worked with the Colombian striker during his time at Absa Premiership defending champions, Mamelodi Sundowns, Mokwena says if Castro tells you he is injured then there is no doubt about it.

Castro, who has missed the last few weeks of action due to an ankle injury, was expected to rejoin full training on Monday but Mokwena doubts if marksman is even in the country.

“I know Castro very well, when he tells you he is injured then he is injured, there is no doubt about that. He even goes as far as booking himself a plane ticket to Colombia to spend time with his wife, so I must ask you if you are sure that he will play.”

Mokwena is so confident about Castro not being involved in the 164th Soweto Derby, saying that he is not concerned about the deadly partnership between Castro and his mercurial teammate Khama Billiat.

“The partnership between Khama and Leo won’t be too important in this match because Castro is injured. So, you guys are saying Castro starts training on Monday but when does he arrive back in the country? Castro will even tell you as the coach that he is injured so I’m not too worried about him and Khama.”

“I know Castro very well and I know the struggles Castro has to deal with on a day to day basis and to face a Castro that has been out for the last few months would be a big risk for Kaizer Chiefs to be honest because of his condition.”