Man who grabbed woman's breast on plane alludes to Trump
US President Donald Trump once famously bragged that he could touch women's genitals and get away with it because he is famous.
WASHINGTON - A man arrested for allegedly groping a woman's breasts while travelling on a plane told police that President Donald Trump says it is okay to touch women's private parts.
Trump once famously bragged that he could touch women's genitals and get away with it because he is famous.
On a Southwest Airlines flight Sunday from Houston to Albuquerque, the unnamed woman was dozing when she was awakened by a hand reaching from the seat behind her and touching her right breast, according to a complaint filed in US District Court in New Mexico.
She said she thought it was an accident but after it happened again 30 minutes later she stood up and confronted the suspect, identified as Bruce Alexander, and told him to stop, the complaint states.
The woman was moved to another seat at the rear of the plane.
Alexander was arrested after the plane landed in Albuquerque.
After he was handcuffed and put in a police car, he "stated that the president of the United States says it's okay to grab women by their private parts," according to the complaint.
Alexander's age was not given. The complaint said he is "older and worked as a heavy equipment operator."
Shortly before the 2016 election, an audio tape emerged in which Trump is heard saying, "when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything."
He added: "Grab ’em by the pussy. You can do anything."
Popular in World
-
Slain journalist Khashoggi’s body parts found - report
-
Turkey won't let Khashoggi killers escape justice - Erdogan
-
Trade Dept welcomes US tariff hike exemption on steel, aluminium
-
Amy Schumer and Emily Ratajkowski arrested
-
Global plastic production & disposal
-
Global human rights prize names finalists
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.