Man arrested after 5 people burnt to death in house fire

The suspect will appear in the Mthatha Magistrates Court on Friday facing the charges of arson and murder.

A burnt house is seen in Ikwezi township in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, where five people died. Picture: SAPS.
A burnt house is seen in Ikwezi township in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, where five people died. Picture: SAPS.
26 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A-30-year-old man will be charged with arson and murder following the deaths of five people in a house fire in the Ikwezi township in Mthatha, Eastern Cape.

The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The bodies of four men and a woman were discovered inside the house.

“According to information received by the police, a quarrel ensued between two suspects and the deceased on Tuesday (23 October). Early on Wednesday, a fire erupted at a residential house at Gerald Spilkin Street where five people burnt to death,” police spokesperson Khaya Tonjeni said.

The suspect will appear in the Mthatha Magistrates Court on Friday facing the charges of arson and murder.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

