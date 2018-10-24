Man arrested after 5 people burnt to death in house fire
The suspect will appear in the Mthatha Magistrates Court on Friday facing the charges of arson and murder.
CAPE TOWN - A-30-year-old man will be charged with arson and murder following the deaths of five people in a house fire in the Ikwezi township in Mthatha, Eastern Cape.
The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
The bodies of four men and a woman were discovered inside the house.
“According to information received by the police, a quarrel ensued between two suspects and the deceased on Tuesday (23 October). Early on Wednesday, a fire erupted at a residential house at Gerald Spilkin Street where five people burnt to death,” police spokesperson Khaya Tonjeni said.
Edited by Zamangwane Shange
