[LISTEN] Can shack fires be prevented?
Radio 702 | Director at Ikhaya Lami Andrea Bolnick says there are solutions for disasters like the recent blaze that gutted Khayelitsha, leaving dozens displaced.
JOHANNESBURG - Recent fire disasters that mainly affect informal settlements are becoming a major concern but can be prevented.
Speaking to Radio 702’s Xolani Gwala, director at Ikhaya Lami Andrea Bolnick says there are solutions for disasters like the recent blaze that gutted Khayelitsha - leaving dozens displaced.
“Informal dwelling and the ways in which people live in shacks is very haphazard; there is no layout, there is no rationalised way in which people can access the settlement, there are no emergency vehicles and the shacks themselves are highly flammable.
“So we offer solutions to address this problem; the one is we address the shelter issue by designing and having created a fire-resistant shelter. We also work with communities to reconsider and rearrange their layouts to one that is more rationalised and allowing for access routes and allowing for safer spaces for children and very importantly, mitigating the space for fire and flooding.”
Listen to the audio above for more.
