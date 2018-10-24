[LISTEN] Can shack fires be prevented?

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 38°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 39°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
Go

[LISTEN] Can shack fires be prevented?

| Director at Ikhaya Lami Andrea Bolnick says there are solutions for disasters like the recent blaze that gutted Khayelitsha, leaving dozens displaced.

JOHANNESBURG - Recent fire disasters that mainly affect informal settlements are becoming a major concern but can be prevented.

Speaking to Radio 702’s Xolani Gwala, director at Ikhaya Lami Andrea Bolnick says there are solutions for disasters like the recent blaze that gutted Khayelitsha - leaving dozens displaced.

“Informal dwelling and the ways in which people live in shacks is very haphazard; there is no layout, there is no rationalised way in which people can access the settlement, there are no emergency vehicles and the shacks themselves are highly flammable.

“So we offer solutions to address this problem; the one is we address the shelter issue by designing and having created a fire-resistant shelter. We also work with communities to reconsider and rearrange their layouts to one that is more rationalised and allowing for access routes and allowing for safer spaces for children and very importantly, mitigating the space for fire and flooding.”

Listen to the audio above for more.

More in Multimedia

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA