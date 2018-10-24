[LISTEN] High expectations for Mboweni’s maiden MTBPS

CapeTalk | CapeTalk host Karima Brown talks to Cosatu's general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali and Agri SA's head of economics and trade Dr Requier Wait on their MTBPS expectations.

CAPE TOWN – South Africans have high expectations for Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s maiden Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS), set to be delivered on Wednesday.

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and Agri SA have weighed in ahead of the statement.

Cosatu's general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali say Mboweni’s work is cut out for him, while Agri SA’s Dr Requier Wait has called for more support amid drought.

