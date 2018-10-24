Limpopo govt to hold mass memorial for N1 crash victims

The families of the deceased have agreed to hold a mass funeral service Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG – The Limpopo provincial government will on Wednesday hold a mass memorial service for the 26 people who died in Friday's multi-vehicle crash.

A cement truck lost control after its tyre burst on the N1 north near Mokopane causing it to lose control and hit several vehicles which were travelling in the opposite direction.

The families of the deceased have agreed to hold a mass funeral service on Saturday.

Limpopo Department of Transport spokesperson Matome Moremi-Taueatsoala says: “Families will be supported by members of the executive council, mayors and councillors, inter-faith leaders, traditional leaders and Santaco leaders.”

Meanwhile, the Limpopo government on Monday said a number of issues need to be permanently resolved regarding the N1 highway to ensure the safety of motorists.

Premier Stanley Mathabatha visited a number of patients in the Mokopane Hospital on Sunday who were injured in the crash.

Additional reporting by Michael Pedro.