Leyds: WP brand of rugby draw crowds

There were 18,000 fans inside Newlands for the semi-final and that number should be easily surpassed this weekend when Province meet the Sharks in the Currie Cup final.

CAPE TOWN - According to Dillyn Leyds, “all is good and well” with the Currie Cup as the Western province winger put forward Saturday’s thrilling extra-time win over the Blue Bulls as evidence.

There were 18,000 fans inside Newlands for the semi-final and that number should be easily surpassed this weekend when Province meet the Sharks in the Currie Cup final.

“I think the guys drew a lot of energy from the crowd in those last 20 minutes of extra time. So, I think all is good and well with Currie Cup rugby. Hopefully, for this weekend we'll see an even bigger crowd.”

Western Province under coach John Dobson have impressed with ball in hand scoring 40 tries in the competition thus far, they have the most potent attack and the likes of Leyds, SP Marais and Sergeal Petersen have entertained the South African with some audacious rugby at times.

Leyds believes their style of rugby has been a big factor for the turn up in support as the season went on.

“Obviously, a lot has been said about the Currie Cup, we just thankful that people still want to turn up to Newlands to come and watch us play. I think we've done ourselves proud up until now by playing the type of rugby we've been playing to the draw the crowds back Newlands.”

Province coasted their way into the knockout stage, they are unbeaten, but the Blue Bulls presented their sternest test of the competition and their smallest winning margin.

Before Saturday, their smallest winning margin was 22 points against the Sharks in Durban which is indicative of how Province have dominated the Currie Cup.

Leyds says the players have been empowered by Dobson and his coaching staff and believes the group can handle any stress tests that come their way on Saturday.

“The coaches have allowed us not to take full control, but to really make this campaign about us as a group and everyone bought into that early on. In leadership meetings, once things get discussed it's always a case of the coaches saying, how do you guys feel about this?

“So, in those critical situations we had guys on the field who were pretty calm knowing they had 14 guys out there willing to go the extra mile and not panic about getting to the end result and knowing what we have to do to walk off the field with a win.”