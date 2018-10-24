Knights collapse to hand Lions innings win

The Lions won the match by an innings and 22-runs on day three of their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter in Johannesburg.

CAPE TOWN - Fast bowlers Beuran Hendricks and Craig Alexander shared seven wickets to send the Knights tumbling to a record low 89 all out.

There were also two wickets for young seamer Migael Pretorius as the visitors suffered a second-innings implosion at the Wanderers, where they were in the contest for the most part of the first two days.

The astonishing collapse saw the Knights lose seven wickets for just three runs to succumb for their lowest score in the history of the fixture.

Left-arm seamer Hendricks was the pick of the bowlers with figures of four for 24 in eight overs, concluding a wonderful overall performance in which he ended the game with nine for 69.

Fellow fast bowler Alexander bagged three for 36 and Pretorius two for 14, leaving the central franchise all out in only 22.3 overs.

In the first innings, the Knights managed 266 all out with Pite van Biljon and Rudi Second scoring half centuries.

The Lions responded with a total of 377 all out, Proteas middle-order batsman Temba Bavuma was out for 94.

The result leaves the Lions with two wins this season, while the Knights have the solitary victory.

