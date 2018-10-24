Knights collapse to hand Lions innings win
The Lions won the match by an innings and 22-runs on day three of their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter in Johannesburg.
CAPE TOWN - Fast bowlers Beuran Hendricks and Craig Alexander shared seven wickets to send the Knights tumbling to a record low 89 all out.
The Lions won the match by an innings and 22-runs on day three of their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter in Johannesburg.
There were also two wickets for young seamer Migael Pretorius as the visitors suffered a second-innings implosion at the Wanderers, where they were in the contest for the most part of the first two days.
The astonishing collapse saw the Knights lose seven wickets for just three runs to succumb for their lowest score in the history of the fixture.
Left-arm seamer Hendricks was the pick of the bowlers with figures of four for 24 in eight overs, concluding a wonderful overall performance in which he ended the game with nine for 69.
Fellow fast bowler Alexander bagged three for 36 and Pretorius two for 14, leaving the central franchise all out in only 22.3 overs.
In the first innings, the Knights managed 266 all out with Pite van Biljon and Rudi Second scoring half centuries.
The Lions responded with a total of 377 all out, Proteas middle-order batsman Temba Bavuma was out for 94.
The result leaves the Lions with two wins this season, while the Knights have the solitary victory.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Sport
-
Mokwena doubts Castro’s Soweto Derby involvement
-
Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium to host TKO final
-
Chelsea assistant coach charged with improper conduct after melee
-
Pirates target Katzande in plot to foil rival Chiefs
-
[WATCH] A Muizenberg surf lesson with a twist
-
Winning took two years off my life - Kaizer Chiefs coach
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.