Khayelitsha matriculant determined to pass exams despite shack fire

A blaze tore through an informal settlement in the area on Saturday, killing one person and leaving more than 1,000 people homeless.

CAPE TOWN - A Khayelitsha grade 12 pupil is determined to complete her final exams despite her family's shack having been destroyed in a fire.

Yamkela Kwakwi says she managed to save some of her school books from the flames.

She's been offered a room at a teacher's house where she can study while her relatives try to rebuild their lives.

Kwawki says when she finishes school, she hopes to study medicine.

“On Saturday night when the fire was still on, something came to me and I realised that this too shall pass. I realised that I never ever in my life want to live in a shack.”

Many Capetonians have shown they have big hearts with donations for fire victims pouring in and some big corporates are also doing their bit to raise funds.

The Khayelitsha fire was one of three shack blazes in the city last week.

