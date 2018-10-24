Just how important is the MTBPS to ordinary South Africans?

Just two weeks after being sworn in, many are looking to Tito Mboweni for direction and reassurance as the country grapples a recession.

JOHANNESBURG - As Finance Minister Tito Mboweni prepares to deliver his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday, its importance and impact are being questioned.

A Soweto spaza shop owner wants to know what the Medium-Term Budget Statement is and what it means for his pocket.

“I was kind of surprised when I heard this morning about it. It is the budget speech time again? I was kind of confused. I honestly don’t know.”

Meanwhile, many others including this street vendor, have attributed South Africa's ailing economy to corruption and greed.

“If that budget works according to the people's needs, then it will work.”

But this woman says she's comforted by the fact that it's Mboweni who will be delivering the budget.

“To us, he’s displaying that he’s the minister; and he is someone we can learn from.”

While uncertainty remains about the state of the economy, these South Africans have all called for cheaper fuel, less tax and no corruption.

At the same, many South Africans have also shared their thoughts on the MTBPS, while others have wished the finance minister well.

Looking forward to hearing if the #MTBPS delivered by @tito_mboweni will have something great for the people of south Africa. Will they be fuel reductions or will it be another increase? As we wait — Mkangala10 (@Mkangala101) October 24, 2018

The expectations on #TitoMboweni as Min of finance in delivering the #MTBPS reminds me of the role given to Lance Klusener at the 1999 CWC when he delivered Superman like performances for the Proteas @tito_mboweni @ChampionSAfrica @dailymaverick @SAfmRadio @StephenGrootes @IOL — Ashraf Garda (@AshrafGarda) October 24, 2018

The Gov! It's too late to influence your maiden MTBPS but one more thing . . . Sell gov's 40% shareholding in Telkom to raise funds for more urgent matters. The telecoms market is well & truly liberalized with many players but if gov insists then rather prop up Broadband Infraco. https://t.co/7VfLJ3fZr8 — Tefo Mokaila (@LetonaTefo) October 23, 2018

Tough sleeping Minister?

Can't blame you, you have many more sleepless nights coming! Difficult job, delivering MTBPS in difficult political and economic times. God bless you too 🙏🙏 — Lloyd (@FrazenburgLloyd) October 23, 2018

Staff costs make up 35% of government expenditure and public workers are expected to receive 7% increases for the year through to March 2019 😑...I can’t wait to hear what @tito_mboweni has to say at tomorrow’s MTBPS 🙇🏽‍♀️ — Lesego (@seg0_m) October 23, 2018

