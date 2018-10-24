Popular Topics
Just how important is the MTBPS to ordinary South Africans?

Just two weeks after being sworn in, many are looking to Tito Mboweni for direction and reassurance as the country grapples a recession.

FILE: Tito Mboweni in 1999. Picture: AFP.
FILE: Tito Mboweni in 1999. Picture: AFP.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - As Finance Minister Tito Mboweni prepares to deliver his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday, its importance and impact are being questioned.

Just two weeks after being sworn in, many are looking to Mboweni for direction and reassurance as the country grapples a recession.

A Soweto spaza shop owner wants to know what the Medium-Term Budget Statement is and what it means for his pocket.

“I was kind of surprised when I heard this morning about it. It is the budget speech time again? I was kind of confused. I honestly don’t know.”

Meanwhile, many others including this street vendor, have attributed South Africa's ailing economy to corruption and greed.

“If that budget works according to the people's needs, then it will work.”

But this woman says she's comforted by the fact that it's Mboweni who will be delivering the budget.

“To us, he’s displaying that he’s the minister; and he is someone we can learn from.”

While uncertainty remains about the state of the economy, these South Africans have all called for cheaper fuel, less tax and no corruption.

WATCH: What to expect from Mboweni's maiden MTBPS

At the same, many South Africans have also shared their thoughts on the MTBPS, while others have wished the finance minister well.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

