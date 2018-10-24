John Cena 'failure' can teach more than success

The WWE superstar has urged people to learn from their mistakes rather than only talking about positive experiences.

The WWE superstar has shared a number of thought-provoking tweets as of late, and now he has urged people to learn from their mistakes rather than only talking about positive experiences.

He wrote: "It's easy and often we talk about the "wins" in our lives, how often do we talk about the "losses"?

"There is much more to be learned from failure than from victory yet with most victory is discussed and failure is privatised. Try the reverse, you may learn something new. (sic)"

Meanwhile, the Bumblebee actor led the way as wrestlers voiced their supported for Roman Reigns, who revealed this week he is battling leukaemia.

Roman - whose real name is Joe Anoa-i - made the sad announcement on Monday Night Raw, and explaiend he was first diagnosed with the disease 11 years ago but it has been in remission.

He said: "Sometimes life throws you a curve ball.

"And right now, the best thing for me is to go home, focus on my family and my health.

"But I want to make one thing clear - by no means is this a retirement speech. Because once I'm done whipping leukaemia's ass I'm coming back home."

Responding to the announcement, Cena tweeted: "'Courage - strength in the face of pain or grief.' You have given us your everything including a courageously vulnerable moment.

"We, your WWE family, give you all of our love and support. #ThankYouRoman #NeverGiveUp"

WWE confirmed the sad news on its official website and released a statement announcing that Reigns would be "taking a leave of absence" from the company.

It added: "Reigns is taking his battle with leukaemia public in an effort to raise awareness and funds for research in order to advance cures for the disease."