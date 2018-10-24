Japanese journalist taken hostage in Syria three years ago released
Japanese diplomats in Turkey confirmed the released man was Jumpei Yasuda, a freelancer who was reported to have been captured by an al-Qaeda affiliate in 2015.
TOKYO/ISTANBUL - A Japanese journalist held hostage by Islamist militants after being captured in Syria three years ago has been released and would be brought home as soon as possible, Japan’s foreign minister said on Wednesday.
Japanese diplomats in Turkey confirmed the released man was Jumpei Yasuda, a 44-year-old freelancer who was reported to have been captured by an al-Qaeda affiliate after entering Syria from Turkey in 2015.
Yasuda gave thanks for his freedom in a video released by Turkish officials.
“My name is Jumpei Yasuda, a Japanese journalist. I have been held in Syria for 40 months, now in Turkey. Now I’m in safe condition. Thank you very much,” a bearded Yasuda said.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had earlier voiced relief, while still waiting for confirmation of the identity of the freed man.
Both Abe and Foreign Minister Taro Kono thanked Qatar and Turkey for their cooperation in freeing the man. A government spokesperson said that no ransom was paid for Yasuda’s release.
“He looks to be in good health, but our staff will check his condition and transport him to Japan as soon as possible,” Kono told reporters.
Yasuda’s parents spoke to reporters outside their house near Tokyo.
“Above everything else, I want to see him being fine,” said his father, Hideaki Yasuda.
“When he’s back, I want to tell him one thing, and that’ll be ‘good job hanging in there’,” he said.
Yasuda’s mother, Sachiko Yasuda, choked back tears as she clutched a white handkerchief.
“I could do nothing but pray. So, I’ve been praying every day,” she said.
It was not the first time Yasuda had been detained in the Middle East.
He was held in Baghdad in 2004 and drew criticism at home for drawing the government into negotiations for his release.
Popular in World
-
Potential explosives sent to White House, Hillary Clinton, Obama
-
Saudi Arabia reassures boycotting banks, prince to address forum
-
[WATCH] Trump defends calling himself a nationalist
-
Slain journalist Khashoggi’s body parts found - report
-
Saudi crown prince breaks silence on ‘painful’ Jamal Khashoggi case
-
Man who grabbed woman's breast on plane alludes to Trump
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.