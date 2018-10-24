'Isis-inspired group planned series of attacks in Durban'
Eleven men are seeking bail after being arrested two weeks ago in connection with the death of a man at a mosque in May and the planting of bomb in the city.
DURBAN – Verulam Family Court has heard about an apparent Islamic State-inspired group of people that have been reading magazines instructing them to carry out attacks in various areas in Durban.
Eleven men are seeking bail after being arrested two weeks ago in connection with the death of a man at a mosque in May and the planting of bombs in the city.
An affidavit by the investigating officer which was read out in court on Tuesday, also reveals how one of the suspects is a part of a WhatsApp group called Jundillah, which is a Sunni militant organisation based in Iran.
Magistrate Irfaan Khalil has heard how the getaway car used during the deadly mosque attack that killed Abbas Essop was found at one of the suspect’s homes in Durban during a search and seizure operation.
During that raid, copies of ISIS magazine Rumiyah were found where a directive is given to carry out “financial jihad” by targetting the enemies of wealth through extortion, theft and fraud among others.
The police’s explosives unit uncovered that all bombs found in various areas in Durban had the signature of the same manufacturer and could be detonated remotely.
A cellphone resembling those used for these makeshift explosives was found during the police’s search alongside eight ISIS flags.
One of the ringleaders is believed to be among those in custody.
The matter will be back in court on Thursday where the remainder of the affidavit will be read out.
