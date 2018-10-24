Investigation into cause of fatal WoF helicopter crash continues

An initial probe has found the 65-year-old pilot, Nico Heyns, lost control of the aircraft.

CAPE TOWN - An investigation into the exact cause of a crash that led to the death of a Working on Fire (WoF) pilot in the Garden Route is still on-going.

Nico Heyns died when his chopper went down during firefighting efforts in Vermaaklikheid on Tuesday morning.

Trevor Abrahams, the chairperson of Kishugu Aviation, says Civil Aviation Authority accident investigators were on site earlier on Wednesday.

“They’re conducting their investigation on the crash. And, of course, we’ll wait for the outcome, in terms of the cause of the accident,” Abrahams said.

Firefighters are still in the area battling the blaze, while another fire in Tulbagh is also being tackled.

Mopping up operations are also underway in Schulphoek, where a vegetation fire broke out earlier on Wednesday.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)