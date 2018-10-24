Hip-hop veteran HHP has died

Jabulani Tsambo's producer Thaso Tsotetsi has just confirmed the news to Eyewitness News.

JOHANNESBURG - Jabulani Tsambo, popularly known as HHP, has died.

The veteran hip-hop artist's producer Thaso Tsotetsi has just confirmed the news to Eyewitness News.

It’s not clear how he died, but HHP (38) had been suffering from depression for some time.

Some of his hit singles include Harambe and Mpitse.

Hip-hop artists such as AKA and Da L.E.S took to social media to pay tribute.

Just heard the most terrible news ... another icon gone too soon. 💔 — AKA (@akaworldwide) October 24, 2018

Bad News for HIP HOP TODAY. — Da L.E.S (@2freshLES) October 24, 2018

Tsotetsi, who is also his close friend, says he was an amazing inspiration to many.

“He inspired a lot of up and coming rappers and not just rappers, and singers because he could sing and rap. He was a fun person to be with, in the studio or in person as well. He was one person that could motivate someone out of anything.”

