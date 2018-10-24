Hip-hop veteran HHP has died
Jabulani Tsambo's producer Thaso Tsotetsi has just confirmed the news to Eyewitness News.
JOHANNESBURG - Jabulani Tsambo, popularly known as HHP, has died.
The veteran hip-hop artist's producer Thaso Tsotetsi has just confirmed the news to Eyewitness News.
It’s not clear how he died, but HHP (38) had been suffering from depression for some time.
Some of his hit singles include Harambe and Mpitse.
Hip-hop artists such as AKA and Da L.E.S took to social media to pay tribute.
Just heard the most terrible news ... another icon gone too soon. 💔— AKA (@akaworldwide) October 24, 2018
Bad News for HIP HOP TODAY.— Da L.E.S (@2freshLES) October 24, 2018
Tsotetsi, who is also his close friend, says he was an amazing inspiration to many.
“He inspired a lot of up and coming rappers and not just rappers, and singers because he could sing and rap. He was a fun person to be with, in the studio or in person as well. He was one person that could motivate someone out of anything.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.