HHP’s family requests privacy
While details of his death are not clear, it was widely known that the star had been battling depression for many years.
JOHANNESBURG - The family of the late Jabulani Tsambo, better known as HHP, have asked for privacy.
The rapper was 38-years-old.
There was a small crowd of friends and fans outside the home of the man affectionately known as Jabba in Randpark Ridge.
Spokesperson for the family Edgar Makgeledise says further details on his funeral will be communicated soon.
“He is survived by his wife, parents, his two sisters, son and nephew. The Tsambo family requests privacy during this time of mourning, once all the arrangements have been made, the family will make further communication.”
HHP’s career spanned more than two decades.
At the time of his death, Jabba was said to have been compiling a new album.
WATCH: Family of HHP requests privacy following his death
