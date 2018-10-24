Govt to zero-rate sanitary pads, bread flour from April next year
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni says zero-rating these products targets low-income households and restores the dignity of people.
CAPE TOWN - As of April next year, government will zero-rate sanitary pads, bread flour and cake flour.
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni announced this during the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement in Parliament on Wednesday afternoon.
Mboweni says the revenue loss associated with zero-rating these items is estimated at R1.2 billion.
However, he says zero-rating these products targets low-income households and restores the dignity of people.
The Women's Legal Centre's Seehaam Samaai says they welcome the decision.
“We believe that the next step is to ensure that sanitary towels are given for free. We think that this is a positive step by government.”
