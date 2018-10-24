Govt to allocate more funds to public transport, education & health

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivered the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) in Parliament on Wednesday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - While government continues to throw more money at poorly performing state-owned companies, it is also committing to spending more on public transport, education and health.

In line with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic stimulus and recovery plan, R14.7 billion will be shifted over the next three years to upgrade informal settlements.

Lindsay Dentlinger

In this financial year, R800 million more is being added to the school infrastructure backlogs grant to complete sanitation projects, with a view to eradicating pit latrines.

The National Health Insurance is also getting another R166 million boost for medical equipment and to design a new academic hospital in Limpopo.

A further R546 million will be reprioritised within the NHI to hire 2000 more medical professionals and to buy beds and linen for health facilities.

"The largest allocations in the medium term are for education, health, social development and community development. Together, these four areas will receive more than 60% of non-interest expenditure," said Mboweni.

Over the next three years, public transport expenditure is expected to increase by more than R100 billion rand (R101.1bn) to build integrated transport networks in 13 cities.

This includes Phase 2 of the MyCiti bus rapid transport system in Cape Town and the Rea Vaya in Johannesburg.

