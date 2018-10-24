Goals will come for Lukaku, says Mourinho
Jose Mourinho said the 25-year-old is struggling with all aspects of his game but could not fault his effort.
LONDON – Romelu Lukaku extended his scoring drought to eight games as Manchester United lost to Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday but while manager Jose Mourinho admits the Belgian is not firing on all cylinders he is confident the goals will come.
“Not just with the goals he is not scoring but also in his confidence, in his movement, his touch,” Mourinho told reporters after the 1-0 defeat at Old Trafford. He is not linking the game well with the team. But he is our striker and he is a good striker we believe in.
“Romelu is a hard-working guy and a good professional. One day the goals will arrive and the confidence will be back.”
United next host Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.
