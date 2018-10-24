Popular Topics
GDE to visit Benoni school over beard dispute with Muslim pupil

Officials will visit the Ashton International College in Benoni following allegations that the school has refused to allow a pupil to grow his beard as part of his Islamic practices.

Picture: EWN.
47 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Education Department says it takes any allegations of discrimination at schools seriously.

Officials will on Wednesday visit the Ashton International College in Benoni following allegations that the school has refused to allow a grade 8 pupil to grow his beard as part of his Islamic practices.

This comes after an incident at Jeppe High School for Girls last month where a group of Muslim pupils were threatened with disciplinary action against wearing hijabs or head scarfs with their school uniform.

The teenager's family argues that it is his right and obligation as a Muslim to honour this practice.

The Gauteng Education Department's Steve Mabona says officials will visit the school in an effort to get to the bottom of the dispute.

“If we feel that it’s a contravention of our Constitution – we will not sit back and say ‘this is a private school and the department doesn’t tell us what to do.’”

The college maintains that it is guided by Umalusi's accreditation as well as the Department of Education, adding that it hasn't received any directive to amend policies.

But it says it's willing to meet with the teenager's parents to discuss the matter.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

Popular in Local

