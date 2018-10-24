Gauteng Education urges parents to submit 2019 applications

The department has urged parents not to miss the 31 October deadline to submit the necessary documents for placement.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department says it is concerned that over 30,000 parents have not yet submitted school applications for their children for the 2019 academic year.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona says more than 400 public schools have already been filled to capacity.

Mabona says parents must submit their applications as quickly as possible.

“If we don’t have [the documents] unfortunately, it will be difficult for us to even place those learners, so we really appeal to parents to make sure that they assist us with those documents.”

