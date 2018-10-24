Former top banker Enzo Pietropaolo's murder tiral to resume

Sixty-two-year-old Pietropaolo is accused of killing his estranged wife, Manuela, at her Brackenhurst home last year.

JOHANNESBURG - The murder trial of former top banker Enzo Pietropaolo is expected to start in the High Court in Johannesburg on Wednesday morning.

Sixty-two-year-old Pietropaolo is accused of killing his estranged wife, Manuela, at her Brackenhurst home last year.

He is also facing a charge of murder in connection to his father’s death.

Pietropaolo’s murder trial was expected to start on Monday, but his new attorney told the court he wanted more time to familiarise himself with the case.

The defence also tried to strike a deal by having Pietropaolo plead guilty to his wife’s murder and serve 10 years.

But this did not include a guilty admission to his father’s murder.

The State rejected the proposed sentence.

Manuela Pietropaolo’s family is confident her husband will be convicted for her murder.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)