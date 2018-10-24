European countries in niqab ban face growing criticism
The United Nations Human Rights Committee says the full-face veil ban in France violates the human rights of Muslim women and risks "confining them to their homes,".
LONDON – European countries which have banned the niqab may have to repeal the legislation.
The United Nations Human Rights Committee says the full-face veil ban in France violates the human rights of Muslim women and risks "confining them to their homes."
France banned the niqab, a full-face veil worn by some Muslim women, in 2010.
The authorities argued the covering, which has just a narrow slit to permit vision, was divisive to society and made security more difficult.
Of approximately 2,000 women estimated to wear the niqab in France, two were prosecuted in 2012 and fined.
They complained and their appeal has been upheld with the UN committee saying they should be compensated as it harmed their right to manifest their religious beliefs.
However, Denmark and the Netherlands have passed similar bans and Germany is considering one.
