EC ANC to act against Andile Lungisa who refuses to step down

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Eastern Cape will act against Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa.

Lungisa was ordered to step down from his mayoral committee position as MMC for Infrastructure and Engineering but he refused.

The party's leadership in the province could not be reached for comment.

Lungisa explains: “The mayor appointed me to be the MMC for infrastructure. If they don’t want that, they must talk to the mayor to fire me… you can’t take steps against a person who never appointed themselves.”