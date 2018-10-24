Drake still texts his high school teacher

Although he dropped out of school, Drake did eventually graduate in 2012, at the age of 26.

LOS ANGELES – Drake has revealed he still texts his high school teacher - despite dropping out of school to pursue his career - as she congratulated him for his recent chart success.

The 31-year-old rapper dropped out of high school to pursue acting full time - when he spent six years starring in Degrassi - before moving to his successful music career, but despite not finishing his education.

Drake shared a screenshot of a text message conversation between himself and someone named Kim on Instagram, which shows the teacher sending him a link to an article which stated he had scored his 12th Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 of 2018, surpassing the record previously held by The Beatles.

The Hotline Bling hitmaker then added in the caption of the image that he "loves" his old teacher for supporting him.

He added: "My favorite teacher in high school still texts me as if I am coming to class this week and I love her for that."

Meanwhile, he began a new chapter of his life last year when he welcomed son Adonis - who he has with French artist Sophie Brussaux - into the world, and has said he feels so lucky to be able to experience fatherhood.

He said: "[He has] crazy blue eyes - baby blue eyes. He's already in the pool shooting the basketball. I'm just excited. All of the things I've learned from and through my father and the incredible things I've learned through my mother about patience, about unconditional love."