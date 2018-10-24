Diepsloot #ThumaMina Peace Walk aims to boost efforts against crime

It’s set to start at Diepsloot mall and walkers will pass through some identified crime hotspots and interact with nyaope users.

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Community Safety Department, police and community leaders will on Wednesday morning take part in a Thuma Mina Peace Walk in Diepsloot.

The aim of the walk is to mobilise activists and is set to start at Diepsloot Mall.

Walkers will pass through some identified crime hotspots and interact with nyaope users.

Community Safety's Ofentse Morwane says: “The programme is meant to mobilise the community of Diepsloot to be active activists in the fight against crime and also to foster community-police relations. The programme will start with a walk from Diepsloot Mall.”