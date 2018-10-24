Popular Topics
Go

Diepsloot #ThumaMina Peace Walk aims to boost efforts against crime

It’s set to start at Diepsloot mall and walkers will pass through some identified crime hotspots and interact with nyaope users.

The Gauteng MEC for Community Safety, Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane, accompanied by community leadership, representatives of civil society and the South African Police Service will today embark on a Thuma Mina Peace Walk as part of her safety outreach programme. Picture: Facebook
The Gauteng MEC for Community Safety, Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane, accompanied by community leadership, representatives of civil society and the South African Police Service will today embark on a Thuma Mina Peace Walk as part of her safety outreach programme. Picture: Facebook
53 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Community Safety Department, police and community leaders will on Wednesday morning take part in a Thuma Mina Peace Walk in Diepsloot.

The aim of the walk is to mobilise activists and is set to start at Diepsloot Mall.

Walkers will pass through some identified crime hotspots and interact with nyaope users.

Community Safety's Ofentse Morwane says: “The programme is meant to mobilise the community of Diepsloot to be active activists in the fight against crime and also to foster community-police relations. The programme will start with a walk from Diepsloot Mall.”

MEC Nkosi-Malobane embark on a safety outreach programme in Diepsloot The Gauteng MEC for Community Safety, Sizakele...

Posted by Gauteng Department of Community Safety on Tuesday, 23 October 2018

