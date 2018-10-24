De Lille to seek clarity from Bowmans on 2 contradicting reports

Patricia de Lille is reacting to two Bowmans reports that are yet to be made public. She says one report has cleared her of any wrongdoing in relation to allegations that she failed to report tender corruption.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lile says her lawyers are seeking clarity from law firm Bowmans regarding two contradicting reports investigating her.

This comes amid reports that she's been advised not to step down because of this at the end of the month.

The reports will be tabled before the City Council on Thursday.

A second report recommends charges against her on the basis she allegedly tried to influence former city manager Achmat Ebrahim.

De Lille says she'll announce her next step following council's decision on which report it will adopt.

“I cannot really understand how the same company, Bowmans, is conducting the same investigation on the same charge and then come to two different conclusions.”

De Lille says extreme caution should be taken in relying on the two reports findings, conclusions and recommendations.

