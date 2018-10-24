De Lille to seek clarity from Bowmans on 2 contradicting reports
Patricia de Lille is reacting to two Bowmans reports that are yet to be made public. She says one report has cleared her of any wrongdoing in relation to allegations that she failed to report tender corruption.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lile says her lawyers are seeking clarity from law firm Bowmans regarding two contradicting reports investigating her.
This comes amid reports that she's been advised not to step down because of this at the end of the month.
The reports will be tabled before the City Council on Thursday.
De Lille is reacting to two Bowmans reports that are yet to be made public.
She says one report has cleared her of any wrongdoing in relation to allegations that she failed to report tender corruption.
A second report recommends charges against her on the basis she allegedly tried to influence former city manager Achmat Ebrahim.
De Lille says she'll announce her next step following council's decision on which report it will adopt.
“I cannot really understand how the same company, Bowmans, is conducting the same investigation on the same charge and then come to two different conclusions.”
De Lille says extreme caution should be taken in relying on the two reports findings, conclusions and recommendations.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.