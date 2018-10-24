CT gang leader Garin Paulse sentenced to life
Forty-year-old gang-leader Garin Paulse received the hefty sentence which was handed down in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday.
CAPE TOWN - The South African Police Service in the Western Cape says that the gang stronghold can be broken.
This follows the hefty sentence which was handed down to 40-year-old gang leader Garin Paulse in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday.
The police's Andre Traut said: “A Junky Funky gang leader, who was described by presiding Judge Mark Sher as someone who cannot be rehabilitated and reformed, was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder. He was also sentenced to five years imprisonment for in terms of the contravention of Prevention of the Organised Crime Act.”
Judge Sher told the accused that it had become clear he was someone who had no regard for human life.
The court heard that Paulse shot Lindsay Arendse of the Westsiders gang in full view of the public in July 2017.
The judge added that Cape Flats communities have been terrorised by Paulse and his gang and that he could not deviate from the minimum sentence for murder.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
