‘Criminal onslaught’ on cops strongly condemned

An off-duty officer was shot dead by two men outside his home in KZN and a PE police captain was also killed on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG – Parliament’s Police Portfolio Committee chair Francois Beukman has called on all South Africans to condemn what he calls the “criminal onslaught” on police officers.

Beukman was responding to Tuesday’s killing of a Port Elizabeth police captain.

He was accosted by unknown men and shot multiple times in the head; his service pistol was also stolen.

Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole has instructed a 72-hour activation plan to find the cop's killers.

Spokesperson Vish Naidoo says: “He was in his private motor vehicle and he was confronted by unknown gunmen, who shot him several times to his head and neck before fleeing. The national commissioner has instructed the 72-hour activation plan be mobilised.”

Sitole has condemned the continuous attacks and killing of officers following the recent murders of two saps members.

During a separate incident, an off-duty officer was shot dead by two men outside his home in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday night.

Sithole has called for a swift investigation into the attacks.

