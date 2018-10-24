‘Criminal onslaught’ on cops strongly condemned

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 38°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 39°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
Go

‘Criminal onslaught’ on cops strongly condemned

An off-duty officer was shot dead by two men outside his home in KZN and a PE police captain was also killed on Tuesday.

Picture: SAPS.
Picture: SAPS.
Sifiso  Zulu 59 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Parliament’s Police Portfolio Committee chair Francois Beukman has called on all South Africans to condemn what he calls the “criminal onslaught” on police officers.

Beukman was responding to Tuesday’s killing of a Port Elizabeth police captain.

He was accosted by unknown men and shot multiple times in the head; his service pistol was also stolen.

Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole has instructed a 72-hour activation plan to find the cop's killers.

Spokesperson Vish Naidoo says: “He was in his private motor vehicle and he was confronted by unknown gunmen, who shot him several times to his head and neck before fleeing. The national commissioner has instructed the 72-hour activation plan be mobilised.”

Sitole has condemned the continuous attacks and killing of officers following the recent murders of two saps members.

During a separate incident, an off-duty officer was shot dead by two men outside his home in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday night.

Sithole has called for a swift investigation into the attacks.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA