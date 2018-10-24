‘Criminal onslaught’ on cops strongly condemned
An off-duty officer was shot dead by two men outside his home in KZN and a PE police captain was also killed on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG – Parliament’s Police Portfolio Committee chair Francois Beukman has called on all South Africans to condemn what he calls the “criminal onslaught” on police officers.
Beukman was responding to Tuesday’s killing of a Port Elizabeth police captain.
He was accosted by unknown men and shot multiple times in the head; his service pistol was also stolen.
Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole has instructed a 72-hour activation plan to find the cop's killers.
Spokesperson Vish Naidoo says: “He was in his private motor vehicle and he was confronted by unknown gunmen, who shot him several times to his head and neck before fleeing. The national commissioner has instructed the 72-hour activation plan be mobilised.”
Sitole has condemned the continuous attacks and killing of officers following the recent murders of two saps members.
During a separate incident, an off-duty officer was shot dead by two men outside his home in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday night.
Sithole has called for a swift investigation into the attacks.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Tables turn on Shivambu as MPs chant 'pay back the money'
-
Shoprite to pay SA customers for reusing plastic bags
-
Will Patricia de Lille withdraw her resignation?
-
Associating black people with VBS scandal is an insult, says Gungubele
-
Ramaphosa on Zondo Commission: We’re going to clean up
-
'Isis-inspired group planned series of attacks in Durban'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.