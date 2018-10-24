China inks free trade agreement MOU with Palestine
Both sides agreed to step up negotiations and try and reach an early agreement, according to MofCom.
SHANGHAI – China has signed a free trade agreement memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Palestine, China’s commerce ministry said on Wednesday in a statement posted on its official website.
China’s Ministry of Commerce (MofCom) said the MOU was signed by the country’s vice commerce minister Qian Keming and Palestinian Minister of the National Economy Abeer Odeh, during Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan’s visit to Palestine.
In 2017, the bilateral trade volume between China and Palestine hit $69.28 million, up 16.2% compared to the same year-ago period.
