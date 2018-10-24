Cabinet should consist of no more than 25 ministers

Speaking ahead of his maiden Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement, Finance Minister Mboweni didn’t mince words about the strain the wage bill places on state coffers.

CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni says in his view Cabinet should consist of no more than 25 ministers.

The civil service wage bill remains the biggest cost pressure on the country’s strained budget – accounting for 35% of total expenditure.

Government has committed to a R242 billion wage bill over the next three years – but there’s still no plan on how it’s going to meet the R30 billion shortfall over the medium term.

Speaking ahead of his maiden Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement, Mboweni didn’t mince words about the strain the wage bill places on state coffers.

He said hard conversations would be needed with the trade unions.

Mboweni said ideally the public sector wage bill should not exceed 30% of total expenditure.

But he said tightening the belt started at the top.

"The ministers as well have to demonstrate that they are walking the talk. The number of advisors and so on that they accumulate around themselves….the staff complement… and when one minister comes they change their staff in their office."

He said ideally a Cabinet for South Africa should consist of only 20 members, and no more than 25.