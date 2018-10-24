Army helicopter to join firefighting efforts in Vermaaklikheid

CAPE TOWN - An army helicopter will join firefighting efforts in the Vermaaklikheid area.

A wildfire's been raging since Sunday, leading to the death of a Working on Fire helicopter pilot Nico Heyns on Tuesday.

An initial investigation has found Heyns lost control of aircraft.

On Tuesday, officials made the call to evacuate some residents as the flames edged closer to their homes.

By the early evening, many families were allowed to return home.

Overberg Fire chief Reinhardt Geldenhuys says firefighters worked throughout the night to contain the blaze.

“We’re bringing in almost 90 Working on Fire members as well two water bombers and another chopper is coming in later during the day.”

City of Cape Town fire and rescue services is on standby to assist with firefighting efforts if required.

