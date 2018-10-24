Army helicopter to join firefighting efforts in Vermaaklikheid

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 38°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 39°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
Go

Army helicopter to join firefighting efforts in Vermaaklikheid

On Tuesday officials made the call to evacuate some residents as the flames edged closer to their homes.

Working on Fire members pray after hearing about the passing of Nico Heyns, who was killed when his helicopter crashed while fighting a fire in Vermaaklikheid on 23 October 2018. Picture: @wo_fire/Twitter.
Working on Fire members pray after hearing about the passing of Nico Heyns, who was killed when his helicopter crashed while fighting a fire in Vermaaklikheid on 23 October 2018. Picture: @wo_fire/Twitter.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - An army helicopter will join firefighting efforts in the Vermaaklikheid area.

A wildfire's been raging since Sunday, leading to the death of a Working on Fire helicopter pilot Nico Heyns on Tuesday.

An initial investigation has found Heyns lost control of aircraft.

On Tuesday, officials made the call to evacuate some residents as the flames edged closer to their homes.

By the early evening, many families were allowed to return home.

Overberg Fire chief Reinhardt Geldenhuys says firefighters worked throughout the night to contain the blaze.

“We’re bringing in almost 90 Working on Fire members as well two water bombers and another chopper is coming in later during the day.”

City of Cape Town fire and rescue services is on standby to assist with firefighting efforts if required.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA