Andile Lungisa vows to fight EC ANC against dissolving PE executive committee

CAPE TOWN - Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa has vowed to fight the African National Congress (ANC) in the Eastern Cape's decision to dissolve the regional executive committee in Port Elizabeth.

The party will appoint a regional task team to coordinate the work of the regional executive committee.

Lungisa said: “As an ordinary member, I will write a letter appealing against that because that decision does not really take into account the work which has been done of unifying and mobilising our communities.”

Lungisa was ordered to step down from Nelson Mandela Bay's mayoral committee following a decision by the ANC's national executive committee that he could not hold a political executive position after he was convicted of assault.

But the councillor says he is committed to the caucus.

“Also as an individual, I am part of the leadership of the caucus. I am a political commissar of the caucus of the ANC. That unit is also attributed to the leadership of the caucus which I am a part of. I can say we are doing great work in the Nelson Mandela metro.”

