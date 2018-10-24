ANC in Tshwane not backing down on move to oust Msimanga

The party filed an application at the Pretoria High Court to allow a motion of no confidence against Msimanga to be held by way of secret ballot.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) in Tshwane says it's not backing down in its attempt to oust Mayor Solly Msimanga.

The matter has been set down for next month.

The Democratic Alliance has called the court application a desperate attempt by the ANC's Kgosi Maepa to become mayor.

But Maepa has denied this.

“You’d remember that in Cape Town, they took Patricia de Lille on secret ballot, it was the DA now us. The Parliament wanted Jacob Zuma to be voted by secret ballot, it was the United Democratic Movement and others including the DA and they allowed it. So, what’s the hypocrisy of not allowing it in Tshwane, what are they afraid of?