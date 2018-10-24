All eyes on Tito Mboweni today for maiden MTBPS
Mboweni commands respect both within government and the markets but the challenges he faces are enormous.
CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will take centre stage on Wednesday when he delivers the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS).
It's just over two weeks since the former Reserve Bank governor was appointed after Nhlanhla Nene stepped down.
Mboweni commands respect both within government and the markets but the challenges he faces are enormous.
While Mboweni will have had little say in the crafting of the actual policy statement, he's expected to put his own stamp on his maiden speech as finance minister in Parliament on Tuesday afternoon.
Mboweni’s dramatic return from political exile was hailed by the markets and many within government.
But taking over at Treasury is likely to have been a more sobering experience, given the state of the economy and the country’s finances.
Mboweni will today spell out the government’s spending plans for the next three years and is expected to detail efforts to contain spiralling government debt and a civil service wage bill that’s running out of control.
Wits University’s head of the School of Economic and Business Sciences, Professor Jannie Rossouw says: “As finance minister, having been appointed about two weeks before the MTBPS, only marginal changes to the speech can be made – not to the numbers. We will only see the real impact of the Mboweni effect in the main Budget in February next year and then, of course, next October in the MTBPS for the next three-year period.”
In an election year, Mboweni will have to navigate a minefield of competing demands – making his job that much more difficult.
WATCH: What to expect from Mboweni's maiden MTBPS
Popular in Business
-
Tables turn on Shivambu as MPs chant 'pay back the money'
-
Associating black people to VBS scandal is an insult, says Gungubele
-
Cyril Ramaphosa tells SA’s top CEOs to lead by example
-
Sars paid law firm R120k to read a book, Nugent Commission hears
-
Gartner struggles to explain its appointment as Sars IT consultant
-
Just how important is the MTBPS to ordinary South Africans?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.