All eyes on Tito Mboweni today for maiden MTBPS

CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will take centre stage on Wednesday when he delivers the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS).

It's just over two weeks since the former Reserve Bank governor was appointed after Nhlanhla Nene stepped down.

Mboweni commands respect both within government and the markets but the challenges he faces are enormous.

While Mboweni will have had little say in the crafting of the actual policy statement, he's expected to put his own stamp on his maiden speech as finance minister in Parliament on Tuesday afternoon.

Mboweni’s dramatic return from political exile was hailed by the markets and many within government.

But taking over at Treasury is likely to have been a more sobering experience, given the state of the economy and the country’s finances.

Mboweni will today spell out the government’s spending plans for the next three years and is expected to detail efforts to contain spiralling government debt and a civil service wage bill that’s running out of control.

Wits University’s head of the School of Economic and Business Sciences, Professor Jannie Rossouw says: “As finance minister, having been appointed about two weeks before the MTBPS, only marginal changes to the speech can be made – not to the numbers. We will only see the real impact of the Mboweni effect in the main Budget in February next year and then, of course, next October in the MTBPS for the next three-year period.”

In an election year, Mboweni will have to navigate a minefield of competing demands – making his job that much more difficult.

